Morocco: Sahara - Benin Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy Initiative As Negotiated Political Solution

United Nations — Benin reaffirmed, Tuesday before the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, its support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative "which aims to reach a negotiated and mutually acceptable, realistic, pragmatic and durable political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

"My delegation considers that this initiative constitutes a credible and realistic alternative to the settlement of the dispute. It is rightly that the Security Council has described it as credible, pragmatic and in conformity with international law", underlined the representative of Benin before the Committee.

He also expressed his country's congratulations for the institutional and economic reforms undertaken by Morocco and "which have contributed to improving the living conditions by bringing well-being to the populations of the Sahara".

Referring to the political process, the diplomat said that his country "fully supports the political process under way, led under the aegis of the UN Secretary General, and aimed at achieving a political solution that is mutually acceptable by all parties, as recommended by the various resolutions of the Security Council, since 2007".

"My delegation would like to commend here the holding of the two round tables in December 2018 and March 2019, which saw the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the Polisario. I would also like to laud the commitment made by the said actors to take part in a third round table, in the same format, with a view to reaching a negotiated solution," he said.

The representative of Benin urged "all parties to show compromise in order to reach a durable political solution", inviting the next Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary General to continue in the direction of actions undertaken by its predecessor.