South Africa: Adding Insult to Injury - What the Poor and Working Class Think About Tito Mboweni's Mini Budget

With the budget cuts and wage freezes outlined in his mini budget, the finance minister is transferring the cost of the economic crisis on to the working class and the poor. However, these communities will resist this betrayal of government's promise to them and vow to continue fighting to be heard.

As we - the Assembly of the Unemployed and our comrades in the Cry of the Xcluded - laid our demands at the doors of Parliament, and various government departments around the country, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni ignored calls to meet with us. Instead - while his lackey gave us the typical empty platitudes about acknowledging receipt of our demands - Mboweni announced a budget that betrays any and all promises made to the poor and working class by this corrupt government.

We have routinely shown the government that the money is there, imali ikhona, if we tax the rich. What is lacking is the political will, so now we are stuck with budget cuts to social services and wage freezes to public sector workers, a fancy way to say government is transferring the cost of the crisis on to the working class and the poor.

This is despite...