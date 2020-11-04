South Africa: Trends to Watch Out for - a Possible Populist Backlash Amid Deepening Joblessness and Covid-19 Anguish

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rafael Friedman

The by-elections in some key areas of declining economic activity will provide clues to outcomes of the local elections in 2021, and whether there will be a shift away from the centre.

On Wednesday 11 November, 107 seats will be contested in by-elections in all nine provinces. This is the 6th article of a series in the build-up.

Since South Africa's last by-elections in February 2020, a fair amount has changed in daily life. For many, that change has been a sudden, adverse and often drastic deterioration in their material economic circumstances. The South African economy faced a 16% decline in second-quarter GDP. A special edition of the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) estimated that three million jobs were lost during the lockdown.

The early days of the global response saw no shortage of articles declaring that the pandemic might be the swansong of radical populism, as voters returned to the safe harbour of establishment leaders, then often perceived to be handling the crisis well, compared with their populist counterparts.

However, as the economic and social toll of virus-related restrictions has worsened, the environment for populist political parties to make electoral gains has become more fertile. It remains to be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

