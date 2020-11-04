Tanzanian Opposition Leader Seeks Safe Passage to Belgium

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The leader of Tanzania's opposition Chadema party, Tundu Lissu, has asked for safe passage to Belgium after he was briefly arrested on Monday morning following plans to protest against last week's election outcome.

A Belgian minister down with Covid-19, and diplomatic red tape meant that the leader of Tanzania's opposition Chadema party, Tundu Lissu's efforts to evade arrest failed, and he ended up in a police station having to answer questions accusing him of organising a coup.

Lissu, who was on the run on Monday at the same time as other opposition leaders after they organised protests without permission, was waiting in his car in front of Umoja House, a complex that houses the embassies of Germany, the Netherlands and the US, and the British High Commission, when the police took him in.

The South African High Commission, incidentally, is just on the other side of the road, but was unlikely to have been able to help due to the diplomatic complications South Africa's historic ties to Tanzania would have caused.

Just six days before, on Wednesday, Lissu was an opposition presidential candidate in an election that opposition parties, diplomats and election observers say was rigged. President John Magufuli was...

