South Africa: Minister Jackson Mthembu Officially Launches the 2021 SADC Media Awards

The Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition in the four categories namely Photo, Print, Television and Radio Journalism.

The Awards were established in 1996 following a decision by the Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport. The ceremony recognises best media work in disseminating information on SADC issues to support the process of regional co-operation and integration. The launch means that journalists from the SADC Member States are now invited to enter or submit nominations for the awards.

SADC Media Awards are mainly targeted at SADC member countries to promote SADC's objectives in achieving economic development, peace and security, and growth, alleviating poverty, as well as enhancing the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa.

During last year's competition, Minister Mthembu honoured the best of the best in media personnel in SADC at an event held at Leriba Hotel and Spa in Centurion in November 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebratory SADC Media Awards Dinner could not be hosted to acknowledge the 2020 winners and officially launch the competition for 202.

It is pleasing to note that South Africa has been dominating various categories of this awards competition since its inception.

For 2020, Minister Mthembu congratulated Mr Mosotho Stone from South Africa who won second prize in the Radio category of the regional competition.

The radio story was about SADC priding itself with member states that have upheld democracy as governing systems and commended the gains the region has made in entrenching democratic systems. This was displayed in 2019 with the smooth transfers of power and people having the right to choose their leaders through free and fair elections, which took place in eight SADC countries.

Minister Mthembu officially invited South African media to submit their entries for the 2021 SADC Media Awards competition.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA

SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA - 1ST Floor

5 St Davids Place

Parktown, Johannesburg

2193

GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communications

1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria

0028

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2021.

For SADC Media Awards related information, please contact Mr Ayanda Hollow on cell: +27 61 488 0634 or Ms. Mmemme Mogotsi on cell: +27 72 856 4288.