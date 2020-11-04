South Africa: Covid-19 - Learners and Parents Need to Play Their Part in Keeping Safe During Exams

analysis

It is up to learners and their parents to take responsibility for what they do after school, says the Western Cape Education Department.

Ahead of the end-of-year school exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on matric pupils and their parents to consider the Covid-19 risk associated with attending large social events.

This follows a recent incident when 38 matriculants about to write exams tested positive for Covid-19 after a night out at a bar in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, told Spotlight it was understandable that learners wanted to have fun after a difficult year.

"But this must be done safely. It is all very well for the department [WCED] to require schools to implement social distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and the like at schools and during exam sittings. But if learners do not follow these when not at school, they are putting themselves at unnecessary risk. It is up to learners and their parents to take responsibility for what they do after school," she said.

Following the incident, the department wrote to all schools in the province to once again alert them to the importance of ensuring...