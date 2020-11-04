South Africa: Covid-19 - Learners and Parents Need to Play Their Part in Keeping Safe During Exams

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Siyabonga Kamnqa for Spotlight

It is up to learners and their parents to take responsibility for what they do after school, says the Western Cape Education Department.

Ahead of the end-of-year school exams, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on matric pupils and their parents to consider the Covid-19 risk associated with attending large social events.

This follows a recent incident when 38 matriculants about to write exams tested positive for Covid-19 after a night out at a bar in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, told Spotlight it was understandable that learners wanted to have fun after a difficult year.

"But this must be done safely. It is all very well for the department [WCED] to require schools to implement social distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and the like at schools and during exam sittings. But if learners do not follow these when not at school, they are putting themselves at unnecessary risk. It is up to learners and their parents to take responsibility for what they do after school," she said.

Following the incident, the department wrote to all schools in the province to once again alert them to the importance of ensuring...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.