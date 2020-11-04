South Africa: Mantashe Muddies the Policy Waters With Attack On Sibanye's BEE Record

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe does not know how to woo investors. At the Junior Mining Indaba on Tuesday, he launched a broadside against Sibanye-Stillwater, saying it was reckless on the issue of BEE. Pointedly, he made little mention of the lack of transparency bedevilling the coal sector.

Back in 2004, Gold Fields completed an empowerment transaction in which it sold a 15% stake in its South African mines to Tokyo Sexwale's Mvelaphanda Resources (Mvela). Most of those mines in 2013 would be spun-off into Sibanye, which is now a gold and platinum group metals producer called Sibanye-Stillwater. Sibanye has always maintained that the transaction meant its gold assets were "once empowered, always empowered", even though Mvela gradually sold off its Gold Fields shares.

Years later, the minister suddenly brought up the issue during the online Junior Mining Indaba, organised by Resources 4 Africa. He claimed Sibanye had "stolen" the empowerment points.

"We think Sibanye has been reckless in handling a serious issue. That 15% shareholding is abnormal. We are ready to speak to them," said Mantashe, who is known for his gruff manner.

Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said the company was confident of its compliance, noting that it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

