Africa: Responding to Covid-19 in Africa - the Myths, the Lessons, and the Vaccine

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Africa is in the running to get a Covid-19 vaccine, but there will be only 220 million doses available in the initial stage, said medical experts at a panel discussion on Africa's response to the pandemic.

African countries need to get involved in Covid-19 vaccine development to ensure sufficient access once a vaccine is developed.

Millions of Africans died in the late 1990s and early 2000s because the continent did not have access to life-prolonging antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. The continent cannot afford for this to happen again with Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccine development and access to it were discussed by a panel of experts who were hosted by the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi).

The panel comprised Professor Helen Rees from the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, Dr Borna Nyaoke-Anoke from the DNDi, Professor Steve Ahuka, the incident manager for the Covid-19 response in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Dr John Nkengasong, a virologist from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nkengasong said of the 1.7 million people infected in Africa, 1.5 million had recovered from Covid-19, while at its peak the continent was recording 18,000 new infections a day.

