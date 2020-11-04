South Africa: BEE Requirements On State Tenders Are in for a Major Shake-Up in Wake of Court Judgment

analysis

A Supreme Court of Appeal judgment about BEE and preferential procurement has the potential to change how the government and its entities procure goods and services. Government entities cannot disqualify companies that are not majority black-owned without first considering their tender bid, the price and proposition of the tender.

The government's procurement process of goods and services, which is estimated to be worth R2-trillion annually, has extensive Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements that are built into it.

Companies with favourable empowerment credentials - such as being 51% black-owned - usually become frontrunners in the government's procurement or tender bidding processes. This also applies to state entities such as Eskom, Transnet and SAA, and others, which use BEE or preferential procurement laws to guide their processes to award tenders.

Although well-intentioned to build scale for emerging black-owned businesses in the interest of economic transformation, BEE and preferential procurement laws have often provided a loophole for corruption during the State Capture years - especially when it came to Eskom coal contracts.

And, most recently, the government relaxed procurement rules to expedite the sourcing of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19-related goods - but insisted on BEE requirements. This resulted...