South Africa: Cape Town's Food Truck Business Is Being Strangled By Red Tape and Complaining Residents

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daniel Steyn

While the City of Cape Town drafts a policy governing trucks that sell food at markets and other events, entrepreneurs say they are being prevented from trading and are going out of business.

Food trucks in Cape Town are struggling to survive and it seems bureaucracy is mainly to blame.

For Arthur Brigg, owner of the Hungry Bear food truck, the decimation of the events industry during the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in a significant loss of income. Arthur is one of many entrepreneurs in Cape Town who rely on food trucks to pay their bills.

The turnover of a well-frequented food truck often matches that of a popular restaurant. Food trucks also create jobs and support local suppliers. But the sector did not qualify for any relief funding during the lockdown. Out of work for months, many owners have had to retrench their staff and find alternative streams of income.

With the easing of Covid-19 regulations, opportunities to trade have slowly increased. In some cases, property owners have offered the temporary use of their premises for food trucks to set up shop.

Social media reports an increasing number of food trucks and food truck markets closing down due to complaints...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.