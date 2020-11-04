South Africa: Cape Town's Food Truck Business Is Being Strangled By Red Tape and Complaining Residents

analysis

While the City of Cape Town drafts a policy governing trucks that sell food at markets and other events, entrepreneurs say they are being prevented from trading and are going out of business.

Food trucks in Cape Town are struggling to survive and it seems bureaucracy is mainly to blame.

For Arthur Brigg, owner of the Hungry Bear food truck, the decimation of the events industry during the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in a significant loss of income. Arthur is one of many entrepreneurs in Cape Town who rely on food trucks to pay their bills.

The turnover of a well-frequented food truck often matches that of a popular restaurant. Food trucks also create jobs and support local suppliers. But the sector did not qualify for any relief funding during the lockdown. Out of work for months, many owners have had to retrench their staff and find alternative streams of income.

With the easing of Covid-19 regulations, opportunities to trade have slowly increased. In some cases, property owners have offered the temporary use of their premises for food trucks to set up shop.

Social media reports an increasing number of food trucks and food truck markets closing down due to complaints...