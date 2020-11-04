South Africa: A Pandora's Box of Police Corruption - Senior Officers Are Coaching Juniors Into Crime

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Extensive corruption within the South African Police Services is in the spotlight, through a series of high-profile arrests and the assassination of a top officer in Cape Town. But just how deep is the rot? As National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole goes after the top dogs, it's clear he also has to keep an eye on the new generation of potential police leaders.

High-ranking police officers are roping in juniors to help them carry out corrupt activities, which has contributed to most officers implicated in dubious incidents coming from the lower ranks of the service.

This means that clean police bosses intent on stamping out corruption are dealing with a trickle-down effect - not only do they have to tackle senior officers and counterparts embroiled in crimes, but they also have to focus on many up-and-coming cops.

There have been 546 police members, including two lieutenant-generals, three major-generals and eight brigadiers linked to 286 SAPS corruption cases involving fraud, extortion, theft, aiding an escapee and defeating the ends of justice.

This emerged on Tuesday during a quarterly police briefing to the parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on corruption and cases relating to supply chain management.

"The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.