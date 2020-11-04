South Africa: A Pandora's Box of Police Corruption - Senior Officers Are Coaching Juniors Into Crime

analysis

Extensive corruption within the South African Police Services is in the spotlight, through a series of high-profile arrests and the assassination of a top officer in Cape Town. But just how deep is the rot? As National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole goes after the top dogs, it's clear he also has to keep an eye on the new generation of potential police leaders.

High-ranking police officers are roping in juniors to help them carry out corrupt activities, which has contributed to most officers implicated in dubious incidents coming from the lower ranks of the service.

This means that clean police bosses intent on stamping out corruption are dealing with a trickle-down effect - not only do they have to tackle senior officers and counterparts embroiled in crimes, but they also have to focus on many up-and-coming cops.

There have been 546 police members, including two lieutenant-generals, three major-generals and eight brigadiers linked to 286 SAPS corruption cases involving fraud, extortion, theft, aiding an escapee and defeating the ends of justice.

This emerged on Tuesday during a quarterly police briefing to the parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on corruption and cases relating to supply chain management.

"The...