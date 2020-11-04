South Africa: DA Wishes Matric Class of 2020 Well in Their Final Exams

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) would like to wish the Matric Class of 2020 well as they prepare to write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations tomorrow. And to those who have already completed their practical examinations, we trust that it was a success.

We hope that the exams will kick off with a smooth start without any interruption and call on families and communities to rally around the Class of 2020.

2020 has presented many challenges to learners due to the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted much of the academic year's progress. The Class of 2020 experienced unprecedented interruptions to their studies and faced many difficulties in reaching their final matric exams.

Grade 12 learners, their teachers and families have had to be adaptable and innovative in preparing for this pivotal moment in their academic careers.

The DA commends the Class of 2020 for their resilience, not only throughout this pandemic, but for beating the odds in spite of a broken education system and disintegrating socio-economic conditions.

While we are living through extraordinary and difficult times, the importance of obtaining a Matric Certificate has not changed. The NSC remains a launchpad necessary for one's career, especially in light of the economic woes the country faces. Our young people must be educated, so that they can make good and meaningful strides in life.

The DA urges matriculants to put all their energy and focus on their studies, as their entrance to University, College or the jobs market will be measured by their success at this level.

Get to know newly elected DA leader, John Steenhuisen, and invest in the 2021 Local Government Election campaign. Click here.