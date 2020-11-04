South Africa: A Guide to Writing Your Matric Exams During Covid-19

4 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The class of 2020 will sit for their English First Additional Language Paper 1 exam on Thursday with a few rules to remember to keep them safe from COVID-19.

With the examinations taking place during a pandemic, the 1 058 699 candidates that will sit for their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will do so under strict COVID-19 hygiene protocols.

In addition to their stationery, this year's candidates will be armed with a face mask for the duration of their exams, which start on 5 November and conclude on 15 December 2020.

Upon arrival at the examination venue, candidates will undergo screening and sanitisation to ensure adherence with the Basic Education Department (DBE) protocol for examinations during COVID-19.

According to the DBE's protocols issued on 25 September 2020, candidates will be screened by having their temperatures taken before entering the exam venue.

If a candidate's temperature is 38 degrees Celsius or above, after several scans, the candidate will be able to write their exam in isolation.

If a candidate tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be allowed into the exam centre to write the matric exam.

Candidates who miss the writing of certain papers due to testing positive for COVID-19 should automatically be registered for the subjects that they have missed, to write during the May/June 2021 examinations.

Candidates who test positive for COVID-19 and have recovered, as confirmed by a COVID-19 test report, may continue with the writing of the remaining subjects on the timetable.

However, candidates who decide not to continue with the writing of the remaining subjects should be accommodated in the May/June 2021 examinations.

In line with the protocols, only the head of department (HOD) or the delegated official (e.g. District Director), on the advice of the Department of Health, can authorise the closure of a classroom/examination room or section of a school.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.