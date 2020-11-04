South Africa: A Guide to Writing Your Matric Exams During Covid-19

The class of 2020 will sit for their English First Additional Language Paper 1 exam on Thursday with a few rules to remember to keep them safe from COVID-19.

With the examinations taking place during a pandemic, the 1 058 699 candidates that will sit for their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will do so under strict COVID-19 hygiene protocols.

In addition to their stationery, this year's candidates will be armed with a face mask for the duration of their exams, which start on 5 November and conclude on 15 December 2020.

Upon arrival at the examination venue, candidates will undergo screening and sanitisation to ensure adherence with the Basic Education Department (DBE) protocol for examinations during COVID-19.

According to the DBE's protocols issued on 25 September 2020, candidates will be screened by having their temperatures taken before entering the exam venue.

If a candidate's temperature is 38 degrees Celsius or above, after several scans, the candidate will be able to write their exam in isolation.

If a candidate tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be allowed into the exam centre to write the matric exam.

Candidates who miss the writing of certain papers due to testing positive for COVID-19 should automatically be registered for the subjects that they have missed, to write during the May/June 2021 examinations.

Candidates who test positive for COVID-19 and have recovered, as confirmed by a COVID-19 test report, may continue with the writing of the remaining subjects on the timetable.

However, candidates who decide not to continue with the writing of the remaining subjects should be accommodated in the May/June 2021 examinations.

In line with the protocols, only the head of department (HOD) or the delegated official (e.g. District Director), on the advice of the Department of Health, can authorise the closure of a classroom/examination room or section of a school.