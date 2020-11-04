Liberia: Pres. Weah Appoints Associate Magistrates

The President of Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, November 2, 2020, appointed 173 Associate Magistrates throughout the Country.
The appointment of the magistrates is based on recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, His Honor Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., and consistent with Chapter 7 Section 7.5 of the Judiciary Law of Liberia.
The Liberian Leader notes that the list consists of graduates from the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute, Professional Magistrates Training Program (PMTP) in three (3) segments: PMTP-4 with fifty-seven (57) persons; PMTP-3 with fifty-six (56) persons; and PMTP-2 with sixty (60) persons.
"It is my hope that the appointed associate magistrates will dispense justice in a free and fair manner, and justify the confidence repose in them", President stated in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
The Associate Magistrates are to serve within their respective magisterial districts in Liberia.
The Chief Justice recommended the associate magistrates to Dr. Weah in a communication date October 27, 2020. Those appointed as Associate Magistrates include:
SINOE COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Hyrum K. Mennoh Greenville City
Fredericks S. Jarboe Tubmanville
Florence T. Kun-Nyanti Greenville City
Daniel M. Zoduah Geethroh
Henry T. Sohn Juarzon
Doe P. Naklen Greenville Traffic Court
Elijah Y.S. Monweh Jacksonville
Ernest B. Kingston Bafubay Company
Jerry Simpson Greenville City
Gerald N. Pennoh Sinoe Rubber Company
McAmos W. Fello Jacksonville
Nekumba S. Pelham Unification Town
Simeon P. Wleh Unification Town
Augustine P. Seongbaye Dianyankpo
Francis N. Klon Tubmanville
Roland N. Dari Tubmanville
RIVERCESS COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Debah Zuku Debah Cestos City
Colston J. Fleming Moweh
Francis S.B. Weagba Moweh
RIVER GEE COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Otis D.N. Karpeh Jakaken
Stanilus Browne Kelipo
Toulay W. Jayswen Webo
Nimley N. Pawoo Tuobo
Alexander K. Smith Kanweaken
Solo B. Tea Jr. Fish Town
Soboue D.K. Wyne Jorqueken
Victor W. Chineh Jarkarken
Flah Wanyi Harrison Webbo
Anita B. George Kwaneaken
Vesselle K. Gbigbi Kellipo
Harris D. Pawoo Tuobo
MONTSERRADO COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Wede A. Howe Todee
Albert G. Dolo RIA Traffic Court
James Ngafua Omega
Emma Kolubah Careysburg
Geraldine M.T. Talawalay Clay-Ashland
Borbor S. Gartor Bushrod Island
Raphael E. Donokolo Bensonville
Lasanna L. Kamara West Point
Fallah L. Matthews Brewerville
Benetta Y. Gedeo Brewerville
Ferkerson Aneya Paynesville
Bendu K. Wilson Omega
Yah Domah Careysburg
Annie K. Kollie Bensonville
Ernestine K.B. Dowie Clay-Ashland
Thomas T. Garlo New Kru Town
GRAND KRU COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
T. Ernest Mars Duo
Jerome S. Sikar Barclayville
Agnes B. Tarplah Wappi
Alex T. Worjloh Behwan
J. Sedewon Doe Buah
Gregory Klon Nemiah
Nicolas W. Togba Betu
Jacob S. Toe Lontar
Theresa M. Blamo Garraway
Arthur B. Doe Sorowken
Oscar B.W. Nyanfor Snoh
Doe A. Klawah Behwan
Eric D. Jlatuah Barford Baye
Thomas W. Beteah Tarluken
GBARPOLU COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Edward Dolokah Bopolu City
P. Albert A. Faijue Kumgbor
Julius D. Fannieh Gbarma
Boimah H. Cooper Gbarma
Aaron M. Tokpah Gbapolu
BONG COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Ali A. Swaray Zoweinta
Rufus F. Cornomia Sanoeyea
Phelious M. Kollie Gbalatuah
Mohammad A. Bility Gbalatuah
Abraham S. Cooper Forquelleh
Richard M. Dafuwah Gbatala
Washington T. George Sr. Botota
Josephine Y. Zogbaye Gbarnga City
Maxwell G. Karsor Zoienta
David W. Togba Sanoeyea
Emmanuel H. Fallah Gbatala
Marcus Z. Doleh Sr. Botota
Sekou Trawallay Zoweinta
Sackie A. Mafelleh Gbatala
Lynda Sulonteh Bong Mines
Jimmy F. Tokpah Zoweinta
LOFA COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Young Love G. Sieh Zorzor
Jimmy Wilson Todee
Thomas Akoi Sarko Wologizi
Abraham V. Dunor Kolahun
Gayflor S. Mulbah Zogolimia
Josephine S. Weah Salayea
Gabriel F. Ndupellar Salayea
Paul T. Dakala Zogolomai
Edward S. Mbolonda Salayea
Henry F. Nyumah, Sr. Voinjama City
F. Joseph S. Momolu Salayea
Franklin F. Ngolie Wologis/LISCO
Cyprian A. Yama Foyah
Nelson A. Tulay Vahum
Ben B. BLama Zegolima
Holmes T. Bowah Foya
GRAND BASSA COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Dixon Y. Yeahgar Owengroves
Zabedeee S. Saywrayne Traffic Court
Kish-Trokon Beadeh Edina
Dargbeh B. Toby Sr. St. John
G. Emmanuel Saturday Palm Bay
Laverne A. Nyemah LAC
Arisa S.E. Moore Compound #3
Benedict N. Pah Edina
Julius G. Diggs Lower Buchanan
Abraham R. Mitchell Edina
Samuel D. Peabody Owengrove
Dehkontee S. Sims St. John
David F. Foday Compound #3
T. Trokon Harris LAC
Joseph M. Cooper St. John
BOMI COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Hassan H. Zombo Tubmanburg
Angeline M. Kimber Grethrin
Jefferson L. Siryon Tubmanburg
GRAND CAPE MOUNT COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Mustapha M. Massaquoi Lofa Bridge
Verisa A. Gibson Robersport
Spencer Zoeduah Mano River
Jerry H. Cooper Mano River
Bandu-Kpaka Roberts Madina
Boimah B. Gray Lofa Bridge
Simeon J. Seimavula Mano River
Robert B. Shannon, Sr. Robertsport
GRAND GEDEH COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Orephriam N. Wilson Putu City
Rachel S. W. Johnson Ziah Town
Jerome S. Kaye Putu
Victor T. Barway Konobo
Dennis Q. Zarwonyah Cheyee Town
Augustine T. Noring Zwedru City
Augustine C. Wooe Toe Town
Ezekiel E. Chayee Ziah Town
Othello T.Q. Yeon Putu
Eric T. Shar Traffic Court
Emmanuel J. Nyanway Toe Town
MARGIBI COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Aaron Y. Fallah Salala
Sebastine W. Gonyon, Sr. Boniway
Kosan D. Torseh RIA
Carter Kata Biah RIA
Joseph S. Boye Boniway
Melvin McCauley Kakata
Joseph B. Sawyer SRC
MARYLAND COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Henry Karim Gedetarbo
Prince J.C. Morris Sugar Company
Abigail Hoffman Harper City
Adolphus J. George SRC
Emmanuel S. Nyepah Gedetarbo
Klade Wilson Clay Ashland
Elizabeth D. W. Woah Arthington
Nyemade P. Bedell Pleebo City
Bob T. Flomo Sugar Company
Jainelju Teegwiah Harper City
B. Nelson Williams Karloken
NIMBA COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT
Benedict Glee Lugbeyee
Kozi Gonqueh Tappita
S. Young Plakar Tappita
Marcus S. Zoleh Bunadin
Theresa W. Dermie Karnplay
Amara C. Konneh Karnplay
Angela Yeanua Kehleay Sanniquelle
Clifton M. Quiqui Cocopa
Moses G. Sammie Yekepa
Albert G. Tougbaye Tappita
Anthony S. Doyah Kpablee
Dickinson S. Gonquoi Beeplay
Wuo M. Queeglay Bahn
Francis Lablah LAMCO
Daniel Konah Garnwee/Zekepa
Lawrence Yellewayee, Sr. Sacleapea
Spencer G. Meah Bahn
Cooper Q. Gweh Karnplay