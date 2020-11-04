Liberia: Pres. Weah Appoints Associate Magistrates

The President of Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, November 2, 2020, appointed 173 Associate Magistrates throughout the Country.

The appointment of the magistrates is based on recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, His Honor Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., and consistent with Chapter 7 Section 7.5 of the Judiciary Law of Liberia.

The Liberian Leader notes that the list consists of graduates from the James A. A. Pierre Judicial Institute, Professional Magistrates Training Program (PMTP) in three (3) segments: PMTP-4 with fifty-seven (57) persons; PMTP-3 with fifty-six (56) persons; and PMTP-2 with sixty (60) persons.

"It is my hope that the appointed associate magistrates will dispense justice in a free and fair manner, and justify the confidence repose in them", President stated in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The Associate Magistrates are to serve within their respective magisterial districts in Liberia.

The Chief Justice recommended the associate magistrates to Dr. Weah in a communication date October 27, 2020. Those appointed as Associate Magistrates include:

SINOE COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Hyrum K. Mennoh Greenville City

Fredericks S. Jarboe Tubmanville

Florence T. Kun-Nyanti Greenville City

Daniel M. Zoduah Geethroh

Henry T. Sohn Juarzon

Doe P. Naklen Greenville Traffic Court

Elijah Y.S. Monweh Jacksonville

Ernest B. Kingston Bafubay Company

Jerry Simpson Greenville City

Gerald N. Pennoh Sinoe Rubber Company

McAmos W. Fello Jacksonville

Nekumba S. Pelham Unification Town

Simeon P. Wleh Unification Town

Augustine P. Seongbaye Dianyankpo

Francis N. Klon Tubmanville

Roland N. Dari Tubmanville

RIVERCESS COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Debah Zuku Debah Cestos City

Colston J. Fleming Moweh

Francis S.B. Weagba Moweh

RIVER GEE COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Otis D.N. Karpeh Jakaken

Stanilus Browne Kelipo

Toulay W. Jayswen Webo

Nimley N. Pawoo Tuobo

Alexander K. Smith Kanweaken

Solo B. Tea Jr. Fish Town

Soboue D.K. Wyne Jorqueken

Victor W. Chineh Jarkarken

Flah Wanyi Harrison Webbo

Anita B. George Kwaneaken

Vesselle K. Gbigbi Kellipo

Harris D. Pawoo Tuobo

MONTSERRADO COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Wede A. Howe Todee

Albert G. Dolo RIA Traffic Court

James Ngafua Omega

Emma Kolubah Careysburg

Geraldine M.T. Talawalay Clay-Ashland

Borbor S. Gartor Bushrod Island

Raphael E. Donokolo Bensonville

Lasanna L. Kamara West Point

Fallah L. Matthews Brewerville

Benetta Y. Gedeo Brewerville

Ferkerson Aneya Paynesville

Bendu K. Wilson Omega

Yah Domah Careysburg

Annie K. Kollie Bensonville

Ernestine K.B. Dowie Clay-Ashland

Thomas T. Garlo New Kru Town

GRAND KRU COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

T. Ernest Mars Duo

Jerome S. Sikar Barclayville

Agnes B. Tarplah Wappi

Alex T. Worjloh Behwan

J. Sedewon Doe Buah

Gregory Klon Nemiah

Nicolas W. Togba Betu

Jacob S. Toe Lontar

Theresa M. Blamo Garraway

Arthur B. Doe Sorowken

Oscar B.W. Nyanfor Snoh

Doe A. Klawah Behwan

Eric D. Jlatuah Barford Baye

Thomas W. Beteah Tarluken

GBARPOLU COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Edward Dolokah Bopolu City

P. Albert A. Faijue Kumgbor

Julius D. Fannieh Gbarma

Boimah H. Cooper Gbarma

Aaron M. Tokpah Gbapolu

BONG COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Ali A. Swaray Zoweinta

Rufus F. Cornomia Sanoeyea

Phelious M. Kollie Gbalatuah

Mohammad A. Bility Gbalatuah

Abraham S. Cooper Forquelleh

Richard M. Dafuwah Gbatala

Washington T. George Sr. Botota

Josephine Y. Zogbaye Gbarnga City

Maxwell G. Karsor Zoienta

David W. Togba Sanoeyea

Emmanuel H. Fallah Gbatala

Marcus Z. Doleh Sr. Botota

Sekou Trawallay Zoweinta

Sackie A. Mafelleh Gbatala

Lynda Sulonteh Bong Mines

Jimmy F. Tokpah Zoweinta

LOFA COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Young Love G. Sieh Zorzor

Jimmy Wilson Todee

Thomas Akoi Sarko Wologizi

Abraham V. Dunor Kolahun

Gayflor S. Mulbah Zogolimia

Josephine S. Weah Salayea

Gabriel F. Ndupellar Salayea

Paul T. Dakala Zogolomai

Edward S. Mbolonda Salayea

Henry F. Nyumah, Sr. Voinjama City

F. Joseph S. Momolu Salayea

Franklin F. Ngolie Wologis/LISCO

Cyprian A. Yama Foyah

Nelson A. Tulay Vahum

Ben B. BLama Zegolima

Holmes T. Bowah Foya

GRAND BASSA COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Dixon Y. Yeahgar Owengroves

Zabedeee S. Saywrayne Traffic Court

Kish-Trokon Beadeh Edina

Dargbeh B. Toby Sr. St. John

G. Emmanuel Saturday Palm Bay

Laverne A. Nyemah LAC

Arisa S.E. Moore Compound #3

Benedict N. Pah Edina

Julius G. Diggs Lower Buchanan

Abraham R. Mitchell Edina

Samuel D. Peabody Owengrove

Dehkontee S. Sims St. John

David F. Foday Compound #3

T. Trokon Harris LAC

Joseph M. Cooper St. John

BOMI COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Hassan H. Zombo Tubmanburg

Angeline M. Kimber Grethrin

Jefferson L. Siryon Tubmanburg

GRAND CAPE MOUNT COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Mustapha M. Massaquoi Lofa Bridge

Verisa A. Gibson Robersport

Spencer Zoeduah Mano River

Jerry H. Cooper Mano River

Bandu-Kpaka Roberts Madina

Boimah B. Gray Lofa Bridge

Simeon J. Seimavula Mano River

Robert B. Shannon, Sr. Robertsport

GRAND GEDEH COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Orephriam N. Wilson Putu City

Rachel S. W. Johnson Ziah Town

Jerome S. Kaye Putu

Victor T. Barway Konobo

Dennis Q. Zarwonyah Cheyee Town

Augustine T. Noring Zwedru City

Augustine C. Wooe Toe Town

Ezekiel E. Chayee Ziah Town

Othello T.Q. Yeon Putu

Eric T. Shar Traffic Court

Emmanuel J. Nyanway Toe Town

MARGIBI COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Aaron Y. Fallah Salala

Sebastine W. Gonyon, Sr. Boniway

Kosan D. Torseh RIA

Carter Kata Biah RIA

Joseph S. Boye Boniway

Melvin McCauley Kakata

Joseph B. Sawyer SRC

MARYLAND COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Henry Karim Gedetarbo

Prince J.C. Morris Sugar Company

Abigail Hoffman Harper City

Adolphus J. George SRC

Emmanuel S. Nyepah Gedetarbo

Klade Wilson Clay Ashland

Elizabeth D. W. Woah Arthington

Nyemade P. Bedell Pleebo City

Bob T. Flomo Sugar Company

Jainelju Teegwiah Harper City

B. Nelson Williams Karloken

NIMBA COUNTY COURTS OF ASSIGNMENT

Benedict Glee Lugbeyee

Kozi Gonqueh Tappita

S. Young Plakar Tappita

Marcus S. Zoleh Bunadin

Theresa W. Dermie Karnplay

Amara C. Konneh Karnplay

Angela Yeanua Kehleay Sanniquelle

Clifton M. Quiqui Cocopa

Moses G. Sammie Yekepa

Albert G. Tougbaye Tappita

Anthony S. Doyah Kpablee

Dickinson S. Gonquoi Beeplay

Wuo M. Queeglay Bahn

Francis Lablah LAMCO

Daniel Konah Garnwee/Zekepa

Lawrence Yellewayee, Sr. Sacleapea

Spencer G. Meah Bahn

Cooper Q. Gweh Karnplay