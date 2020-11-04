Namibia: Surviving a Venomous Snakebite ... a Namibian Chef's Battle

WHAT was mistaken for a spider bite turned out to be a life-threatening attack by one of Namibia's most venomous snake species, the Mozambican spitting cobra.

Marthie Zwemmer (46), a chef, went to sleep one August night at Katima Mulilo, only to be rudely awakened by an uninvited bedtime companion.

She was bitten by something.

"I told her it could not be a spider bite. It was deteriorating too fast," a friend, Danica Smith, says as she recounts the incident.

Three months later Zwemmer is still recovering after numerous medical procedures.

Snake expert Francois Theart, who was consulted with an image of and information on the wound at the time, confirmed that Zwemmer was not bitten by a spider.

Smith says the experts classified it as a cytotoxic venom bite on her right arm.

Smith says Zwemmer's symptoms ranged from severe headaches to nausea. The wound on her arm resembled a burn wound as the venom began to eat at her flesh.

Zwemmer was misdiagnosed twice by doctors at the Katima Mulilo and Rundu state hospitals, where her wound was treated as a spider bite.

After a week at Katima Mulilo State Hospital, Zwemmer had been transferred to Rundu State Hospital on 29 August.

Smith says 13 days after the incident, a debridement was done to remove dead, damaged, and infected tissue.

By September, however, the condition of her arm started to worry Zwemmer.

She was transferred to the Windhoek CMC Medical-Surgical Centre after a group of individuals contributed funds for her treatment.

Surgeons at the centre say they were up against a multi-drug-resistant bacterial soft-tissue infection, Smith says.

"When she arrived at CMC she was also malnourished. They had to get her physically ready for her next set of operations," Smith says.

Zwemmer needed a skin graft, but her infection needed to be treated first.

By the end of October, the infection was under control and the wound bed preparation and first skin graft were able to proceed.

Zwemmer's condition has improved significantly, but she still needs funding for ongoing care.

"If it was not for her determination and support system I don't think she would have made it," Smith says.

ANATOMY OF A SNAKE BITE

Snake venom is categorised into three main types: cytotoxic, neurotoxic and haemotoxic, Theart says.

Neurotoxic venom, found in Cape cobras, attacks the nervous system.

Cytotoxic venom, found in spitting cobras, attacks the cells of the body.

Haemotoxic venom, found in boomslang, results in blood oozing from the bite, and bleeding from the eyes. This can be fatal.

"The symptoms are quite delayed in this case. It can take anywhere from 8 to 48 hours before you see symptoms," he says.

Theart says the most common snakebites seem to be from zebra snakes.

Different snake bites require different first-aid procedures.

Theart says it's important for snakebite victims to go to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

Binding off a snakebite can be dangerous, he says, as it limits the venom to a particular part of the limb, and once released, the venom can shoot through the rest of the body.

" . . . it could also result in the loss of a limb," he says.

In the case of cytotoxic snakebites, victims must elevate the affected limb to heart level and rush to a hospital to get access to anti-venom treatment.

Theart says venom should never be cut or sucked out as this could result in secondary infections.

Traditional medicine, although useful, is also not a solution.

