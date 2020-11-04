Burundi to Reopen Airport

The Burundi government Tuesday announced it would reopen Melchior Ndadaye International Airport on November 8.

Burundi closed its airspace in March this year following the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.

A statement read on Tuesday by government spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye stated that strict measures will be put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"Travellers entering or leaving Burundian territory must provide proof of testing negative for Covid-19," it says.

They will be required to have taken the tests 72 hours before boarding the plane.

Travellers will meet the cost of the screening tests and quarantine.

On October 26, the government announced that foreigners would pay $100 for screening tests while nationals would pay $30.

According to Burundian authorities, tests for departures will be free of charge but travellers will pay $4 for the certificate.

The government launched a mass testing campaign for Covid-19 in July after President Evariste Ndayishimiye took over office.

At least 49,642 people have been tested for the virus.

As of October, Burundi had recorded a total of 558 positive cases, 511 recoveries and one death.

Under late President Pierre Nkurunziza, the government was heavily criticised for lack of strict measures to curb the spread of the virus, including social distancing and ordering a lockdown like other countries.

Burundi is among countries that did not impose a total lockdown or social distancing regulations. Schools, churches and social gatherings went on as usual despite the infections in the country.