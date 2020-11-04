South Africa: DA Condemns the Arrest of Ugandan Opposition Party Leader, Bobi Wine, and Calls On AU to Act

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns the arrest of Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine and calls on African Union (AU) to speak out against the crackdown on the opposition by the Ugandan government.

Wine was violently arrested on Tuesday, shortly after he was given a green light by the Ugandan electoral commission to run in next year's presidential election. He is one of 11 opposition candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni's hold to power, in the election set to take place in February next year.

It appears that his arrest is politically motivated and aimed to frustrate and discourage his presidential goals.

The DA condemns in the strongest terms the actions by the Ugandan government. The clampdown on dissent by governing liberation movements across the continent has made it very difficult for opposition parties to grow. The violence unleashed on these opposition parties should be everyone's concern.

We urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his position as Chairperson of the AU to speak against the arbitrary arrest of political opponents for practicing their democratic rights.

The DA is of the view that South Africa as a country should not turn a blind eye to gross human rights violations that are happening Africa. The fact that President Ramaphosa holds a leading role within the AU, gives him a unique opportunity to actively promote democracy and advocate for peaceful democratic processes throughout the continent. As AU Chairperson, President Ramaphosa has an opportunity to get stuff done and cannot allow that organisation to continue being a protectionist body of liberation movements.

For African governments to have any chance of success, democratic consolidation is necessary and we hope that President Ramaphosa by virtue of his position in the AU, will see it as his duty to influence change, and to protect democratic principles so that ultimately stability in the continent can be realised.

Get to know newly elected DA leader, John Steenhuisen, and invest in the 2021 Local Government Election campaign. Click here.