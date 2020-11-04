South Africa: Northern Cape Ready for Matric Exams

With less than 24 hours to go until the 2020 matriculants sit for their final exams, the Northern Cape has declared its Provincial Education Department ready to administer National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The matric class of 2020 will commence their NSC examinations on 5 November and conclude on 15 December 2020.

"We are confident that the Department of Education, with the full support of the provincial government, has during these extremely trying times, done its level best to equip each and every willing candidate to sit down for what could well be the most important examination they will ever write," said Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul.

The Premier gave the province the thumbs up to administer the upcoming NSC examinations during a briefing on Wednesday.

The stamp of approval follows various interventions by the provincial department to fill the gap ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, which dealt a blow to the academic year.

"It goes without saying that this year was a very difficult and abnormal school year as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has disrupted the lives of learners in different ways, not only on a personal level, but also the extent to which they have completed the curriculum.

"The Department of Education has had various interventions with the sole aim of ensuring that our schools and learners get the maximum support with a strong emphasis on progressed and borderline learners," said the Premier.

Amongst those interventions were the curriculum roadshow and subject clinics, radio broadcasts of lessons, whatsapp groups, online and offline content applications and Woza Matric tv broadcasts, Saturday classes, weekend lock-in sessions and extended Spring schools for approximately 8 000 learners.

The Northern Cape has registered 177 National Senior Certificate examination writing centres.

According to the Premier, the Northern Cape has registered a total of 23 928 candidates, of which 12 049 are 2020 NSC full time candidates; 4 528 candidates include the 2019 National Senior Certificate Multiple Examination Opportunity candidates completing their matric.

The registered number of candidates also includes those who could not sit for the 2019 NSC due to valid reasons such as ill health, and those who are improving subjects. The total number of part time and Senior Certificate candidates are 7 351.

To ensure the swift marking of examination scripts, the Northern Cape increased it marking centres to four centres to make provision for 1 691 marking personnel and to comply with Covd-19 protocols.

The marking centres will open on 4 January 2020 and answer scripts and question papers will be delivered to marking centres. The capturing of marks will take place up to 14 January 2020.

Following capturing of marks, the Basic Education Minister will have a press conference on 22 February 2021 to release the national results.

The Northern Cape will release its provincial results on 23 February 2021.