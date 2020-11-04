Namibia: Copper Exploration Kicks Off At Taranis

4 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Canadian based explorer, White Metal Resources has initiated its 2020/21 exploration programme on the Taranis copper-silver located in Tsumeb.

This comes after the company received approval for its exploration from the Ministry of Mines and Energy as well as permission to re-log and re-sample historical reverse circulation (RC) drill hole sample chips stored in a government warehouse in Tsumeb.

In addition to the RC chip re-sampling programme, White Metals Resources is planning to complete a minimum 1 000 metre RC drilling programme, aimed largely at the historical Okohongo Cu-Ag deposit (confirmation and in-fill holes) and reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling over the property.

The primary objective of the 2020-21 exploration programme is to update historical mineral resources in the Okohongo deposit and complete a technical report and mineral resource estimate compliant with the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.