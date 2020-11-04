Namibia: Copper Exploration Kicks Off At Taranis

Canadian based explorer, White Metal Resources has initiated its 2020/21 exploration programme on the Taranis copper-silver located in Tsumeb.

This comes after the company received approval for its exploration from the Ministry of Mines and Energy as well as permission to re-log and re-sample historical reverse circulation (RC) drill hole sample chips stored in a government warehouse in Tsumeb.

In addition to the RC chip re-sampling programme, White Metals Resources is planning to complete a minimum 1 000 metre RC drilling programme, aimed largely at the historical Okohongo Cu-Ag deposit (confirmation and in-fill holes) and reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling over the property.

The primary objective of the 2020-21 exploration programme is to update historical mineral resources in the Okohongo deposit and complete a technical report and mineral resource estimate compliant with the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101).