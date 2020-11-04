Namibia: Family Lives Van Der Knaap Disease Nightmare

A SINGLE mother (35), whose son (17) has a rare disease that has forced him to drop out of school, is appealing to good Samaritans to come to their rescue.

She needs a special type of milk and clothing, among other much-needed items.

Patricia Ndashaala, an unemployed mother of three, says the family has been living a nightmare ever since her eldest son, Liinekela Haimbodi, who was a pupil at Hage Geingob High School in Windhoek, was diagnosed with Van der Knaap disease.

"I now feed him Oshikandela (drinking yoghurt) that I mix with water, but this can be too thick to run through the pipe through which he is fed," she says.

Haimbodi was forced to drop out of school after losing his speech shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown in March this year.

According to Edmand Munatsi, a doctor at the Windhoek City Medical Centre, Van der Knaap disease is a rare, genetic, autosomal disorder caused by two mutated genes - one from each parent.

"When one parent has the mutation and the other parent does not, their children cannot get the disease," says Munatsi, adding that in some cases, the disease can be deadly.

Symptoms include degeneration of the nervous system, macrocephaly and other neurological issues.

Haimbodi was born with the condition, but lived a normal life for many years before 2015, when he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on his way to school.

The accident affected his mobility and he started using a walker to get to school.

"I took him to his doctor at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, who examined him and told us he was born with Van der Knaap disease. This meant he could not get an MVA Fund payout as the illness was not brought on by the accident," Ndashaala says.

She lives at Katutura's Okuryangava informal settlement, and says her son's condition has brought much sadness, and that he needs a lot of attention.

She says while facing these challenges, Haimbodi continued to attend high school, until he was forced to drop out.

The school also played a significant role in his life by acquiring a wheelchair to help him move around.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Haimbodi began to periodically lose his speech last year.

"I now feed him through a pipe and the hospital did not provide him with the milk that he needs. They told me I had to buy his food myself," Ndashaala says.