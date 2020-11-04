South Africa: SA Rugby Waiting for More Clarity Before Committing to Rugby Championship

analysis

On Wednesday Sanzaar claimed that its members were 'committed' to playing in the Rugby Championship for the next decade but as ever, the devil is in the details. SA Rugby wants far more clarity before committing.

After a messy Super Rugby break-up thanks to New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) decision to map out its own domestic rugby future, the Rugby Championship was the only thing left binding the southern hemisphere's rugby powers together.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) have never been more fragmented despite efforts to present a picture of unity. The partners are certainly on speaking terms but more than ever, there is a sense that it's "every man for himself" in the post-Coronavirus world.

A media release from Sanzaar on Wednesday trumpeted that "Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are committed to the Rugby Championship for the next decade".

That is stretching the truth because currently Sanzaar is in breach of a five-year broadcast deal it agreed before Coronavirus struck. Super Rugby was set to continue with 14 teams from 2021 but then in July the NZR announced it was going it alone. That point is vital. NZR unilaterally made a decision to create...