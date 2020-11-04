South Africa: SA Rugby Waiting for More Clarity Before Committing to Rugby Championship

4 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

On Wednesday Sanzaar claimed that its members were 'committed' to playing in the Rugby Championship for the next decade but as ever, the devil is in the details. SA Rugby wants far more clarity before committing.

After a messy Super Rugby break-up thanks to New Zealand Rugby's (NZR) decision to map out its own domestic rugby future, the Rugby Championship was the only thing left binding the southern hemisphere's rugby powers together.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) have never been more fragmented despite efforts to present a picture of unity. The partners are certainly on speaking terms but more than ever, there is a sense that it's "every man for himself" in the post-Coronavirus world.

A media release from Sanzaar on Wednesday trumpeted that "Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are committed to the Rugby Championship for the next decade".

That is stretching the truth because currently Sanzaar is in breach of a five-year broadcast deal it agreed before Coronavirus struck. Super Rugby was set to continue with 14 teams from 2021 but then in July the NZR announced it was going it alone. That point is vital. NZR unilaterally made a decision to create...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.