Namibia: New Bridge Near Swakop Claims First Life

4 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A 52-YEAR-OLD man died on Tuesday after his car crashed into the new bridge between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

The accident took place at around 15h00 while Johan Bergh was driving from Walvis Bay to Swakopmund on the newly commissioned MR44 double-carriage road behind the dune belt between the two towns.

Chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police says Bergh was the sole occupant of the Ford Ranger.

"The vehicle collided with the bridge pillar. Bergh died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," he says.

The bridge is one of three new bridges on the MR44 that was inaugurated last week.

