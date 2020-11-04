Namibia: November Is 'Movember' Time - Prostate Cancer Still the Most Diagnosed Form of Cancer in Namibian Men Says Cancer Association

4 November 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has again embarked on a wave of blue hope in support of men's health this November.

This month has been dedicated to prostate cancer because it is still the most diagnosed form of cancer in Namibian men, according to Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Association.

"It therefore remains crucial that, similarly as we have made a big noise for breast cancer just last week with Pink Day, Namibians should also support men's health with its 'Movember no Shave' and 'National Blue Day' events that will take place on 26 November," he added.

He said the funds raised during the November campaigns are all earmarked for the men's health clinic that CAN hosts every first Tuesday of the month in Windhoek, as well as the outreach programme that travels across all regions of the country at least once a year to provide education and complimentary screening services for primarily prostate, breast, and cervical cancer, the three most diagnosed cancers in the country.

Statistics show that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded in 2010, in 2017 this number increased to 351 cases reported.

During the last 7 years reporting cycle, 2125 prostate cancer diagnosis were recorded and 10,477 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer.

On average 1500 Namibian males are diagnosed with cancer annually, versus, 1615 women per annum and the age group 30-69 years remain the most affected.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.