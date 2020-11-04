South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Rental Housing Tribunal Communicare Matters

4 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape rental housing tribunal working through communicare matters

The Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal's (RHT) quarterly report, which covered 1 July 2020 and 30 September 2020, shows that the number of Communicare matters finalised or closed has increased from 156 at the end of June 2020 to 411 at the end of September 2020.

Further to this, of the 191 cases scheduled during this period, 88 were Communicare matters. Since Communicare cases were first registered at the RHT in July 2018 to date, 775 cases have been recorded. As 411 Communicare cases were closed, 307 are scheduled to be finalised through hearing proceedings, while 57 new Communicare complaints must be investigated.

I'd like to thank the RHT for continuing to assist all those who are in need of this free service. Through their efficient work, the RHT is clearly demonstrating that hearings are not always required as some of the matters are resolved through mediations and facilitation.

Throughout this entire period, where the coronavirus alert levels impeded the full functioning of the RHT, they found mechanisms to continue assisting the citizens of the Western Cape. One is the utilisation of technology, where virtual hearings were conducted. Another, which coincides with the RHT's 20-year celebrations this year, is the completion of the very first RHT web and mobile app solution, which forms part of the WCG e-Service Portal. This solution will enable citizens to register and track a complaint online.

Through this, we're showing our commitment to being innovative and using technology optimally.

I'd like to encourage landlords and tenants who might be in need of the services of the RHT, to utilise it. The type of disputes includes, for example:

Failure to refund deposit

Unlawful notice to vacate

Exorbitant increase in rental

Failure to accept notice

Failure to provide municipal services

Failure to pay rental

Failure to do maintenance

Unlawful eviction / illegal lockout

Unlawful seizure of possessions

At this stage, the Rental Housing Tribunal can be contacted as follows:

Monday to Friday 08h00 - 16h00

021-483 5020

021-483 0645

021-483 2396

Rht.disputes@westerncape.gov.za

Rht.enquiries@westerncape.gov.za

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.