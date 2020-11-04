South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Rental Housing Tribunal Communicare Matters

Western Cape rental housing tribunal working through communicare matters
The Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal's (RHT) quarterly report, which covered 1 July 2020 and 30 September 2020, shows that the number of Communicare matters finalised or closed has increased from 156 at the end of June 2020 to 411 at the end of September 2020.
Further to this, of the 191 cases scheduled during this period, 88 were Communicare matters. Since Communicare cases were first registered at the RHT in July 2018 to date, 775 cases have been recorded. As 411 Communicare cases were closed, 307 are scheduled to be finalised through hearing proceedings, while 57 new Communicare complaints must be investigated.
I'd like to thank the RHT for continuing to assist all those who are in need of this free service. Through their efficient work, the RHT is clearly demonstrating that hearings are not always required as some of the matters are resolved through mediations and facilitation.
Throughout this entire period, where the coronavirus alert levels impeded the full functioning of the RHT, they found mechanisms to continue assisting the citizens of the Western Cape. One is the utilisation of technology, where virtual hearings were conducted. Another, which coincides with the RHT's 20-year celebrations this year, is the completion of the very first RHT web and mobile app solution, which forms part of the WCG e-Service Portal. This solution will enable citizens to register and track a complaint online.
Through this, we're showing our commitment to being innovative and using technology optimally.
I'd like to encourage landlords and tenants who might be in need of the services of the RHT, to utilise it. The type of disputes includes, for example:
Failure to refund deposit
Unlawful notice to vacate
Exorbitant increase in rental
Failure to accept notice
Failure to provide municipal services
Failure to pay rental
Failure to do maintenance
Unlawful eviction / illegal lockout
Unlawful seizure of possessions
At this stage, the Rental Housing Tribunal can be contacted as follows:
Monday to Friday 08h00 - 16h00
021-483 5020
021-483 0645
021-483 2396
Rht.disputes@westerncape.gov.za
Rht.enquiries@westerncape.gov.za