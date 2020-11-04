Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Tells Mutevedzi to Recuse Himself From Case

4 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Prisca Mupfumira wants Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi to recuse himself from the case in which she is jointly charged with former Public Service Commission secretary Ngoni Masoka on criminal abuse of office and concealing a transaction from a principal saying he has dealt and dismissed her other applications and "has already formulated an opinion on the matter".

Mupfumira and Masoka are alleged to have misappropriated a US$90 000 loan facility and paying for air tickets to South Africa worth more than R10 000 without the authority's approval.

Through her lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, Mupfumira made the application after Mr Mutevedzi dismissed her application to have the trial deferred to another day pending a Supreme Court determination on her appeal against High Court decision to dismiss a review of her application for exception to the charges.

Adv Hashiti had argued that the outcome of the Supreme Court decision will have a bearing on the on going trial since it has already been set down for hearing.

But Mr Mutevedzi dismissed the application saying there was no order from the upper courts that compel him to stay proceedings pending determination of her appeal.

The State was set to call a third witness to testify during Mupfumira and Masoka's trial.

Mr Jonathan Chingwinyiso and Mr Tafara Chirambira, prosecuting, are expected to respond to the application for Mr Mutevedzi's recusal.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.