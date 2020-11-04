Namibia: Farmworker Charges Manager With Assault

A HOCHFELD area farmworker has laid charges of assault against his manager after he was allegedly "badly beaten" by him.

The worker, Jakobus Vries, yesterday said farm manager Pieter Liebenberg assaulted him on 30 October for no "particular reason".

He opened a case of assault on 2 November at a police station in the Hochfeld area.

The incident took place at the farm Swartkroon Cando in the Okahandja district.

Vries said he wants the owner of the farm, Ludie Kolver, to deal with the matter because he is traumatised by the ordeal.

"My foreman alleged I did not do my work on Friday, while I finished by 15h00, and had left for home before coming back to get my salary from him," he said.

Vries said Liebenberg had travelled to Okahandja on the particular Friday to collect workers' salaries.

"When he arrived from Okahandja, he called me and said I had not done my work for the day, and if I stepped into his office to come and collect my salary, he would kill me. I went to the office nonetheless because I needed to get my salary. Upon arriving there, a verbal fight ensued and my foreman started throwing punches at me," Vries said.

He said a second person pinned him down while Liebenberg continued to punch and kick him.

The assault was allegedly in full view of other workers.

"I could not fight back, because Liebenberg is bigger than me, and secondly, he had assistance, so there was no way I could fight back," Vries said.

He said on Monday he decided to lay charges against Liebenberg since the owner of the farm could not resolve the issue.

"Mr Kolver expects me to ask for Mr Liebenberg's forgiveness, but I did not do anything to him. In fact, he should ask me for forgiveness," Vries said.

Lydia Swartbooi, Vries' sister, yesterday said her brother constantly complains about his manager.

She said after the alleged assault, she contacted Kolver to intervene, because it was not the first time her brother clashed with the farm's manager.

"I even informed the owner if he does not do anything, the next thing would be me picking up my brother's corpse from the farm. The manager is always threatening the workers and they are afraid of him," she said.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Liebenberg said he responded to Vries' assault in self-defence.

"I cannot comment on this issue because the bosses are dealing with it. They know the entire story," he said.

Kolver yesterday said he could not comment on the matter as he was on his way to the police.

He could not confirm whether he suspended Vries pending investigations.

"As soon as I am done there, I will contact you," he said.