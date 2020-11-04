South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Calls for Support On SIU Investigations

4 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Sisulu calls on Water Boards and DWS to support the SIU Investigations

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has issued a directive to all accounting officers of the Department of Water and Sanitation and affected Water Boards to provide full support to the work of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) while ensuring that all the cases are concluded as a matter of urgency.

This follows a briefing by the SIU to the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation on cases they are investigating in relation to DWS and some of the Water Boards.

The Minister has expressed outrage that one of the affected Water Boards, Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) used state resources to delay and frustrate the SIU in the conduct of its investigation.

"It is unacceptable that the President can authorize an investigation and the same people being investigated can use the State money to obstruct the investigation. I have issued a directive that all Water Boards can never use state funds to delay any investigation", said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister added that earlier this year she met with chairpersons of all Water Boards to make it clear that fighting corruption and nepotism must be a leading priority of all boards. The Minister is monitoring all investigations by the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.

"I expect the Acting Director-General of Water and Sanitation to take action against all officials implicated, for us to fight and win the scourge of corruption we need to cultivate a culture of consequence management and see it implemented," concluded Sisulu.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.