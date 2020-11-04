South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Calls for Support On SIU Investigations

press release

Sisulu calls on Water Boards and DWS to support the SIU Investigations

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has issued a directive to all accounting officers of the Department of Water and Sanitation and affected Water Boards to provide full support to the work of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) while ensuring that all the cases are concluded as a matter of urgency.

This follows a briefing by the SIU to the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation on cases they are investigating in relation to DWS and some of the Water Boards.

The Minister has expressed outrage that one of the affected Water Boards, Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) used state resources to delay and frustrate the SIU in the conduct of its investigation.

"It is unacceptable that the President can authorize an investigation and the same people being investigated can use the State money to obstruct the investigation. I have issued a directive that all Water Boards can never use state funds to delay any investigation", said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister added that earlier this year she met with chairpersons of all Water Boards to make it clear that fighting corruption and nepotism must be a leading priority of all boards. The Minister is monitoring all investigations by the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.

"I expect the Acting Director-General of Water and Sanitation to take action against all officials implicated, for us to fight and win the scourge of corruption we need to cultivate a culture of consequence management and see it implemented," concluded Sisulu.