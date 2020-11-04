Namibia: 680 Police Recruits Complete Basic Training

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi says the government is committed to ensuring the necessary resources are made available to enable law enforcers to execute their mandate.

At the passing-out parade of new Namibian Police recruits at the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre at Ondangwa on Friday, he urged the to do their work professionally and with dignity.

"Your success depends on the relationship you will establish with the communities you will be serving," Kapofi said.

Inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, chief of the Namibian Police, said the oath new cadets have taken marks the most important part of their journey in their police career and they should abide by it to succeed.

Ndeitunga said being unprofessional in the passing on of information to the media could lead to an officer being discharged.

"You should only release information when you are authorised by a superintendent. You should not become politicians in uniforms. The police's role is to protect every human being impartially and objectively without fear or favour," he said.

"We have also discussed gender-based violence with recruits, which is a serious concern in our country. The nation is expecting the police to work hard and fight the issue of gender-based violence and to themselves refrain from it," he said.

Some 713 police trainees commenced training last year, with only 680 successfully graduating.

Emilia Thomas (22), a new recruit, said: "I am so excited and proud to be a police officer, and I am ready to serve the nation. At first holding any gun was a scary thing to do, but now that I am well trained, I know how to operate it and have nothing to fear any more."

Albertina Kahiru (22) said the training was not easy.

"Some people could not complete it. I feel fortunate and honoured to have completed this journey," she said.