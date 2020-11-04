Mozambique: Crops Lost to Flooding in Tete Province

4 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Flooding on the Zambezi river has inundated about 640 hectares of food crops in Mutarara district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The flooding results from the opening of one of the eight floodgates on the Cahora Bassa dam. The floodgate was opened in late September, and is discharging 1,650 cubic metres of water a second. This increased flow of water down the river submerged several islands in Mutarara.

The Mozambican rainy season began in October, and the level of the reservoir behind the level of the Cahora Bassa dam is already high. The Cahora Bassa management opened the floodgate to relieve pressure on the dam, and ensure that the reservoir will be able to hold more water in the later part of the rainy season.

The meteorology services warn that in November and December Tete is likely to experience normal to above normal levels of rainfall. This could pose a threat of flooding everywhere downstream from Cahora Bassa - namely Tete city, Moatize, Doa and Mutarara districts in Tete province, Tambara in Manica, Marromeu in Sofala and Chinde in Zambezia.

The forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is of a "moderate risk" of flooding in the Zambezi Basin.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.