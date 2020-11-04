Mozambique: Crops Lost to Flooding in Tete Province

Maputo — Flooding on the Zambezi river has inundated about 640 hectares of food crops in Mutarara district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The flooding results from the opening of one of the eight floodgates on the Cahora Bassa dam. The floodgate was opened in late September, and is discharging 1,650 cubic metres of water a second. This increased flow of water down the river submerged several islands in Mutarara.

The Mozambican rainy season began in October, and the level of the reservoir behind the level of the Cahora Bassa dam is already high. The Cahora Bassa management opened the floodgate to relieve pressure on the dam, and ensure that the reservoir will be able to hold more water in the later part of the rainy season.

The meteorology services warn that in November and December Tete is likely to experience normal to above normal levels of rainfall. This could pose a threat of flooding everywhere downstream from Cahora Bassa - namely Tete city, Moatize, Doa and Mutarara districts in Tete province, Tambara in Manica, Marromeu in Sofala and Chinde in Zambezia.

The forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is of a "moderate risk" of flooding in the Zambezi Basin.