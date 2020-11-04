Tanzania: Saadani National Park Wardens Fish Out 49 Illegal Immigrants

4 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

ABOUT 49 suspected illegal immigrants of Ethiopian origin have been arrested at the Saadani National Park.

A statement issued here by the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner- Communication, Mr Pascal Shelutete said that the undocumented immigrants were arrested by the park paramilitary.

He said the Saadani paramilitary in collaboration with the residents of the villages surrounding the national part managed to trace and arrest the illegal immigrants along the Indian Ocean in Bagamoyo area.

In the course, the management of the Saadani National Park handed them over to the police force and the Immigration department for legal actions.

Equally, TANAPA has warned those who intend to use the national parks as a leeway to commit crime and hide illegal immigrants to stop such incidents as it is against the law.

"We are well organised to ensure that the conservation and national parks are safe and secure for the meant purpose and not otherwise, for the safety and security of the tourist as well," said Mr Shelutete.

