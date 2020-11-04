Kenya: Nakuru Matatu Operators Back BBI, Seek Return to CBD

Matatu operators in Nakuru are now banking on their support for the Building Bridges Initiative to help them push their agenda to return back to the town's central business district.

The operators, who on Wednesday mobilised their members in a procession within the town to popularise the BBI campaign, used the occasion to appeal to be allowed back into the CBD.

Led by Nakuru town MP, David Gikaria, alongside Nairobi politician Stanley Livondo, the operators marched along Kenyatta Avenue chanting pro-BBI slogans.

The group mainly comprised youths in BBI branded t-shirts and caps. Others displayed banners supporting the initiative.

More than 100 matatus ferrying youth trailed them causing a huge traffic snarl up at the KFA roundabout.

The group proceeded to the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya's office where they handed him a memorandum containing their grievances and issues they want delivered to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Central Rift Matatu Owners' Association Chairman Mr Steve Muli said conditions at the place where they have been relocated are unfavorable to their business.

He blamed Governor Lee Kinyanjui for failing to address their grievances.

Youths' welfare

"The matatu sector contributes a lot to the economy of this country. Our relocation has greatly affected other businesses, including kiosks, hawkers and other businessmen. We want the president to know that we are in support of BBI. He should intervene to help us get back to town," said Mr Muli.

Gikaria also took a swipe at the governor, accusing him of failing to consider the plight of the poor in the county.

Mr Gikaria warned that the county risks experiencing a surge in crime should the status quo remain since the youth who were greatly affected by the relocation are jobless.

The legislator also urged the residents to read the BBI report to enable them make informed decisions in the constitutional reform process.

He maintained that Nakuru County was fully behind BBI, which he said will take care of the youth's welfare and foster national unity.

Mr Natembeya, on his part, assured the operators that their memorandum will reach the president as soon as possible.

He asked them to be patient and allow dialogue in order to find an amicable solution to the problem.