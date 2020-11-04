Morocco: Spain Grants Loan to Morocco for Building Two Desalination Plants

4 November 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Madrid — The Spanish government has approved, Tuesday, a five million euro loan to Morocco for the construction of two desalination plants in the cities of Zag and Moulay Brahim.

The loan that was approved by the Council of Ministers will be granted to the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) through the Fund for the internationalisation of the company (FIEM), according to the Presidency of the Spanish Government.

The project is part of the development of a priority sector for the internationalization strategy of the Spanish economy - in this case water- in which Spanish companies have a great deal of experience, the presidency said in a statement.

Aware of the challenges of securing water supply and the need to mobilize other "unconventional" resources, Morocco has for years turned to seawater desalination to meet water needs in cities that are experiencing water stress.

As early as 1973, the National Master Plan for Drinking Water Supply highlighted the need to use brackish water and seawater desalination as a solution for drinking water supply.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.