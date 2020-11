President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent on Tuesday 3/11/2020 a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to inquire after his health and wish him a speedy recovery following reports of his illness.

In his cable, Sisi, on behalf of the Egyptian people, wished the Algerian president to get well soon.

The Algerian presidency had said earlier today that president Tebboune has tested positive for COVID-19, but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital.