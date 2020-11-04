Egypt Reports 197 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Tuesday 3/11/2020 that 197 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 108,122.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 14 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,305.

As many as 113 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 99,765 so far, the spokesperson said.