Ethiopia: Ministry Briefs Resident Diplomats in Ethiopia On Current Situations

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Foreign Affairs has briefed the diplomatic community based in Addis Ababa on the current situation of Ethiopia today.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry, Ambassador Dina Mufti has briefed the diplomatic community and resident Ambassadors in Ethiopia about the current situations in the country.

The briefing was accompanied by a question and answer session where the spokesperson has provided further details, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) to take offensive action against the defiant Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) after it has attacked a military base in Mekelle.