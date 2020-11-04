Ethiopia: Heavy Rainfall Expected in South Eastern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) forecasted heavy rainfall in some parts of Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya.

According to IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center, heavy rainfall is expected in south eastern Ethiopia, northern Kenya, and southern and northern parts of Somalia.

Heavy rainfall between 100-200 mm, among the top 5 percent on record, is expected in northern Kenya, south-eastern Ethiopia, and southern and northern Somalia, the forecast stated, adding that a small area in south-western Somalia is expected to receive more than 200 mm, among the top 1 percent on record.

Moderate rainfall between 50 up to 200 mm is expected to continue in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, north-western Tanzania; western and southern South Sudan; western, central, north-western and north-eastern Kenya; south-western Ethiopia, and southern Somalia, it added.

Dry conditions are expected in parts of north-western Kenya in Turkana, north-eastern Somalia, northern Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and southern Tanzania.