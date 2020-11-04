Kenya: Governors Want Curfew Hours Revised in Fight Against Covid-19

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

County bosses have said that they want all Covid-19 containment measures be implemented in their original form to curb the spread of the disease.

During the Covid-19 summit on Wednesday, Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya recommended that the nationwide curfew currently in force be revised to start at 9pm and end at 4am.

The recommendation by governors came just hours before President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to address the nation in his 13th Covid-19 update since the first case was reported in Kenya.

Mr Kenyatta's address will come on the backdrop of the sixth extraordinary session with governors on the pandemic.

Mr Oparanya also announced that county governments will not offer services to people not wearing masks starting Wednesday.

"We are beginning a campaign today [Wednesday] dubbed - 'No mask, no service', 'Bila barakoa, hakuna huduma'. County governments will translate this campaign message in their local languages to ensure that evert citizen is sensitised," Mr Oparanya said.

He added: "Anybody found rendering services to members of the public who are not complying with the health protocols by wearing a mask, keeping distance and sanitising will be held liable," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.