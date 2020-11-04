Kenya: Governors Raise Alarm On Delayed Release of Funds

Governors are yet again accusing the National Treasury of delaying funds for counties, saying the move has led to non-payment of September and October salaries.

In a letter to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the delay of transfer of funds to the devolved units had also stopped the implementation of development projects in the counties.

"We note with deep concern the late disbursement of the equitable share of revenue to county governments for the Financial Year 2020/2021. Up to now, county governments have not received the September and October allocation as provided for in the Division of Revenue Act, County Allocation Revenue Act and as stipulated in the Cash Disbursement Schedule," Mr Oparanya told Mr Yatani in the letter dated November 2.

He went on: "County government workers have not been paid salaries for the month of September and October and implementation of development budget for Quarter 4 is lagging behind. Continued delayed disbursement will negatively affect budget implementation by county governments."

Mr Oparanya warned that the continued delay may affect service delivery in the counties going forward.

"You are aware that this affects clearance of pending bills and leads to a rise in industrial action due to late payment of salaries," Mr Oparanya said.

He added: "The purpose of this letter is to seek your urgent intervention to ensure no more delay in release of these funds. Your prompt response will facilitate counties to ensure uninterrupted service delivery."

In September, governors sent home a bulk of their employees for two weeks to protest delay of the disbursement of funds for July, August, and September.

Shareable revenue

The shutdown was, however, averted after the Senate arrived at a deal and passed a revenue formula to guide what each county gets in this financial year.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is seeking to cure some of these delays by requiring the disbursement of at least 50 per cent of the shareable revenue to counties in case of delays like those experienced in the Senate during the debate on the third basis revenue sharing formula.

And to avoid audited accounts delaying in the National Assembly and affecting the shareable revenue, the BBI has proposed audited accounts by the Auditor-General be used as the basis for the determination of the allocations to the devolved units.

The National Assembly is currently auditing the 2017/18 accounts, with those of the 2016/17, which they have approved, being the basis for the share of revenue between the two levels of government. The BBI report also wants counties to be getting 35 per cent of the shareable revenue, up from 15 per cent.

And to further sweeten the deal for the county bosses, the BBI team has proposed that they have a say in the Commission on Revenue Allocation, the constitutional commission that is tasked with determining revenues going to the different counties.

Governors, through the Council of Governors, will now be entitled to nominate two persons to the CRA commission.