Kenya Records 1,494 New Covid-19 Cases

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Kenya has recorded 1,494 new Covid-19 cases from 8,839 samples tested in the past 24 hours. This raises the national infections tally 58,587.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that 586 more patients have recovered from virus over the same period. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 38,381.

At the same time, 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya's death toll to 1,051.

The Health ministry said that currently there are 1,313 patients admitted in various health centres countrywide while 5,005 are on home-based isolation and care.

Mr Kagwe said 57 patients are receiving intensive care, 25 of whom are on ventilator support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

