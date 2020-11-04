Kenya: Latest Covid-19 Restrictions in Kenya

4 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 containment measures following a surge in the number of cases reported in the country over the last few weeks.

Here is a summary of the rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

All Cabinet members to scale down all in-person engagements. Engage through virtual means where possible.

All State and Public officers aged above 58 years, or who are immune-compromised, to work remotely. With the exemption of those serving the nation in critical sectors.

All basic education classes to resume in-person learning in January 2021.

MPs urged to engage CDF boards to augment existing interventions geared towards the re-opening of schools. Focus on additional hand-washing points, provision of face masks and general sanitisation in schools.

All political gatherings and rallies are suspended for a period of 60 days, effective immediately. Anyone wishing to such meetings to do so in town halls and limit attendees to one-third sitting capacity of hall.

Ministry of Interior to constitute a special enforcement unit for Covid-19 protocols

Curfew extended to January 3, 2021.

Curfew hours to be between 10pm and 4am.

All bars, restaurants and other establishments open to the public must close by 9pm

All hotels, restaurants and bars, eateries operators to do all that is necessary to ensure enhanced compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

Directions governing religious gatherings remain unchanged

County governments to maintain isolation facilities

Where there is an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in a specific county, the national government will consult with the country to find localised lockdowns

County governments to enhance and structure enforce all public health.

New campaign dubbed - No mask, no service, bila barakoa hakuna huduma - launched.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat

