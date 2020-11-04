Sudan: North Darfur Doctors Strike After Assault in Hospital

El Fasher — Assistant gynaecologists and obstetricians of the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, went on strike on Monday, in protest against an assault on a colleague the day before. In a separate incident, a surgeon was beaten up at a petrol station.

Two men and a woman assaulted the doctor in the delivery room on Sunday, the medics said in a statement. They demand that the hospital administration file a complaint on behalf of the hospital, instead of a personal complaint by the victim himself. The administration should take care of all subsequent legal procedures.

The medics also demand a 24 hours guard at the entrance of the delivery room, who can prevent companions of the patients to enter. Police should be present at the Emergency Department 24 hours per day as well.

The hospital should also appoint general practitioners and assistants to support the gynaecologists and obstetricians.

The medics demand that the North Darfur governor immediately form a committee to investigate the attack.

Petrol station

On Monday as well, a surgeon was beaten-up at a petrol station by an employee of the North Darfur Fuel Mechanism.

The North Darfur Doctors Committee said in a statement yesterday that medics suffer from severe harassment at petrol stations. Doctors and assistant doctors have been given priority access to fuel by the Ministry of Health, the police, and the Fuel Mechanism.

Waiting to buy fuel in El Fasher (Social media)

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.