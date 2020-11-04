Gambia: Gff Opens Covid-19 Capacity Building Workshop for Goalkeeper Trainers

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has kicked off the second phase of the Covid-19 capacity building workshop for Goal Keeper Trainers on Monday 2nd November 2020 at the National Training Center in Yundum.

The Second phase of the Five days Workshop is the interface with League Div One and Two Goal Keeper Trainers that is meant to equip the Technicians with the requisite skills to impact the Covid-19 regulations and measures to their players ahead of the commencement of the new League Season 2020/2021.

Presiding over the opening ceremony on Monday 2nd November, 2020, GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo said the training is a historic landmark in the history of Gambian football.

"This falls within the strategic objectives of The Gambia Football Federation leadership because it was a campaign promise and its well captured in our manifesto".

He noted the importance of capacity building to improving the skills and capabilities of technicians across the spectrum of the beautiful game."

Our strategic development document has now metamorphosed into what is now refereed as Contract of the Agreed Objectives of the FIFA Forward 2.0 regulations and requirements," Mr. Bajo noted.

Source-GFF

