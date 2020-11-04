Gambia/Gabon: Gambia Sharpen Horns for Crunch Afcon Qualifiers With Gabon

4 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are sharpening their horns for their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon on 12 November 2020 in Lebreville.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges are currently occupying top spot in group D of the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers, with 4 points after two group matches following their convincing 3-1 away victory over Angola before their 2-2 draw at home to Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

Coach Saintfiet recently named a strong provisional squad for his side doubled-legged clash the Gabonese on 12 and 16 November 2020.

The Scorpions require trouncing the Panthers in both home and away ties to fancy their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be host in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Gabon are sit second in group of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 4 points after their goalless draw away to Democratic Republic of Congo before their 2-1 home victory over Angola in November 2019.

Modou Barrow's South Korean club crowned champions

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Defiant Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.