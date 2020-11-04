Gambia/Gabon: Gambia Sharpen Horns for Crunch Afcon Qualifiers With Gabon

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are sharpening their horns for their crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon on 12 November 2020 in Lebreville.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges are currently occupying top spot in group D of the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers, with 4 points after two group matches following their convincing 3-1 away victory over Angola before their 2-2 draw at home to Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

Coach Saintfiet recently named a strong provisional squad for his side doubled-legged clash the Gabonese on 12 and 16 November 2020.

The Scorpions require trouncing the Panthers in both home and away ties to fancy their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be host in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Gabon are sit second in group of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 4 points after their goalless draw away to Democratic Republic of Congo before their 2-1 home victory over Angola in November 2019.

Modou Barrow's South Korean club crowned champions