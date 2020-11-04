Gambia: Banjul North MP Presents 14 Laptops to National Library

In his drive to help in the revitalisation and digitalisation of The Gambia National Library to meet international standards, Ousman Sillah, National Assembly member for Banjul North...

...on Monday presented 14 laptops to help improve conditions at the country's main library.

The laptops were provided by the Kuben Upper Secondary School based in Norway.

Presenting the items, Ousman Sillah acknowledged that the Gambia National Library is in need of assistance both in terms of its infrastructure and services.

"Government must take the lead to provide the necessary resources and wherever it is inadequate one can take up. This is a national facility and is maintained by tax-payers money," he said.

The Banjul North MP indicated that the laptops are to enable researchers to have access to the internet and for the digitalisation of the Library.

The Gambia National Library, he added, needs more laptops and support in terms of infrastructure, as the current location, is in a swampy area.

"Young people should cherish education by making it their habit and culture. Nowadays, young have made a habit of using their mobile phones to access the internet but they should include reading books to acquire knowledge," he said.

Receiving the items, Matilda Johnson, director general of Gambia National Library Service, called on both private and public institutions to offer a helping hand to the institution.

"Nobody is better placed to help the Gambia National Library than Gambians," she said.

She equally urged regional governors to help them with lands for regional libraries.

Ramatoulie Uthman, a board member of the Gambia National Library commended the Banjul North lawmaker for coming up with such an initiative to support the Library.

The support is facilitated by Omar Drammeh, a Gambian-based in Norway through the Association of Gambians in Norway.

