Gambia: Barrow Mourns Demise of Deputy Governor Lamin R. Darboe

State House, Banjul, 3 November 2020: The untimely demise of Lamin R. Darboe, Deputy Governor, Central River Region, has sent shockwaves among Gambians home and abroad. On behalf of the government and people of The Gambia, H.E. President Adama Barrow, has expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to Aja Maimuna Ceesay-Darboe and the entire Darboe family of Pirang. "It is a sad day for me." President Barrow remarked upon receiving the sad news. He prays that Allah will bless the soul of Lamin R. Darboe with mercy and receive him in Jannahtul Firdawsi.

The demise of "R. Darboe" as he is fondly called by his close associates is a great loss to his family as well as the entire Nation. He would be remembered for his political engagement to advance democracy in the country. He worked hard in serving humanity to leave a legacy in his community, and the nation at large. In recent years he took up an administrative role as Deputy Governor to nurture the democratic change and support the reform processes.

