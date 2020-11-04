Namibia: Women's Peace Centre Opened in Windhoek

VICE president Nangolo Mbumba officially opened the Women's Peace Centre in Windhoek on Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Resolution 1325, Mbumba said, "is the first resolution that recognises the central role played by women, as agents of change, for their contribution to peace and security architecture in the world".

Mbumba also said Namibia's involvement in the adoption of the resolution at the United Nations was underpinned by and followed a long line of brave women whose courage, determination and steadfastness enriched and contributed to African and global peace initiatives.

"Activism by Namibian women was indispensable to the rich history of resistance and liberation, as it marked an epoch of many fearless women freedom fighters who left their indelible marks on our proud history," he said.

The vice president emphasised the roles women played and continue to play in various important areas, sometimes in life-threatening conditions, and said women's warrior instincts and boldness of spirit stand out to be noted.

"Namibian women have often formed part of the Namibian national contingents, be it under the African Union (AU) or the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions to advance the noble objective of peace and security in the world," he said.