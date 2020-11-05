Nigeria: 69% of Politicians Spread False Information On Social Media - Report

5 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

About 69 per cent of Nigerian politicians and their political parties spread false information using the social media to sway unsuspecting voters, a report released by the Pan-African research institution, Afrobarometer, has shown.

The organisation, with a mandate of conducting public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economy and society in over 30 countries, noted that majority of Nigerians want unrestricted access to the internet and social media.

Recall that there have been several moves by the federal government to regulate the use of social media over what it described as 'fake news', a move many Nigerians have kicked against.

In the report, which was made available to newsmen, yesterday, 60% of government officials and social media users, respectively, are said to be guilty of the offence, while 51% news media and journalists and 40% of activists and interest groups are also culpable.

The report added that during the findings, about two-thirds (63%) of Nigerians said they are aware of social media.

"Awareness increases with citizens' level of education (88% of those with post-secondary education vs. 29% of those with no formal education) and decreases with age (66% of 18- to 35-year-olds vs. 43% of those aged 56 and above," it read in part.

