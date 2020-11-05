Nigeria: Again, NSCIA Writes IGP, SSS DG Over Alleged Attacks On Muslims

The group implored the security agencies to "specially protect the lives, property and places of worship of Muslims living in the South-east and South-south."

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has again written to the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the State Security Service over alleged attacks on Muslims in the south-east and south-south parts of the country.

The council, which is the highest decision making body for Nigerians Muslims, said it was forced to raise the alarm after some of its members reported that they were attacked in some parts of the South-east and South-South.

In recent weeks, there have been media reports of attacks in some states in southern Nigeria targetting Muslims.

Pictures of the scene of an attack in Orlu, Imo State, published online showed that some worshippers were injured and parts of their mosque were destroyed by hoodlums.

The spokesman for the Imo State police command, Ikeokwu Orlando, at the time, told PREMIUM TIMES "the command is doing everything possible to ensure that everyone belonging to every minority group is protected."

Also, last weekend, TheCable reported that hoodlums razed two mosques and shops in Nsukka, a town in Enugu State, after a tricyclist was allegedly injured after a faceoff between him and the kinsmen of a woman he conveyed who refused to pay in full their agreed transport fare.

The police spokesman in Enugu, Daniel Ekea, said he was not aware of the attack, and so could not comment until he confirmed.

Concerns raised

In separate letters written to both the IGP and SSS DG and seen by this newspaper, NSCIA's deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, said the trend was worrying.

He implored the security agencies to "specially protect the lives, property and places of worship of Muslims living in the South-east and South-south."

The letters also urged security operatives to wade into the assault and destruction of properties.

"The recurrence of these kinds of incessant arson and 'massacre' of Muslims in the South-east and South-south if left unchecked could surely ignite reprisals in other parts of the country, especially the North. It has therefore become imperatively urgent to proactively bring an end to this criminality," the letters read in part.

"In view of the above, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on behalf of the entire Nigerian Muslim Ummah, hereby reiterates our call on you Sir, to rise up to this challenge and protect the lives and property of Muslims in the South-east and South-south as bonafide citizens of Nigeria who should live peacefully in any part of the country."

Calls and text messages sent to the police spokesman, Frank Mba, and the SSS publicist, Peter Afunnaya, were not acknowledged.