Kenya: Vihiga Beat Kisumu All Stars on Penalties to Roar Back to the Kenyan Premier League

4 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Vihiga United have been promoted back to the Kenyan Premier League after beating Kisumu All Stars 5-3 on penalties in the promotion and relegation play-off tie in Kisumu on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was forced to penalties after Vihiga came from a goal down to win 2-1 in the return leg played at the Moi Stadium, tying the aggregate score to 3-3, after Kisumu won by the same margin in the first leg played in Mumias on Saturday.

Kisumu will now be demoted to the National Super League while Vihiga are promoted after being in the second tier for two seasons.

Coming into the tie, Vihiga had won the first leg 2-1 and only needed to avoid defeat at home to ensure they remain in the top tier.

All this seemed to be headed to plan as they broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime after Erick Otieno broke the deadlock off a Steve Otieno pass.

However, Vihiga responded immediately, and it was that man Dennis Wafula who got the goal. Wafula had scored Vihiga's lone goal in the 2-1 loss at home on Saturday.

In the second half, knowing the tie was in sight, Vihiga came back a more determined side. They were level just 10 minutes after the break when Patrick Okulo converted from the penalty spot after Jeconia Ogendo's handball inside the box.

With the tie now at 3-3 on aggregate, it was anyone's game. There was no winner though in regular time and the two neighbors had to settle the duel from penalties.

