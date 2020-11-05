Kenya/Zambia: Former Gor Skipper Musa Mohamed Back to Zambia After Morocco Deal Falls Through

4 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Former Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohamed has returned to Zambia, signing a one-year deal with Lusaka Dynamos after a protracted move to the Moroccan Botola Pro with Difaa el Jadida failed to sail through.

Mohamed had previously played for Nkana FC, turning out for the side in the last two seasons but left after failing to agree on terms for a contract renewal.

The defender who had been on the radar of local side Sofapaka and Tanzania's Yanga picked the North Africa deal, but it could not sail through when it looked likely to do so.

"We did not agree on some aspects of the contract and that's why the deal did not work out. However, all is not lost and I am thankful to have had an opportunity to work in Zambia," Mohamed told Capital Sport, shortly after signing his contract.

He added; "I now have to look ahead and work harder to get into the starting team and get my form back on top again."

The Zambian Premier League kicked off over the weekend with Dynamos starting their campaign with a 0-0 draw away to Buildcon.

